Brothers accused of saving meth equipment from blaze, leaving grandmother to die indicted on murder charges

(WHDH) — Two brothers who allegedly opted to save their methamphetamine cooking equipment from a house fire instead of rescuing their 82-year-old grandmother were reportedly indicted last week on murder charges.

A Steuben County grand jury in New York indicted 33-year-old Jarret Gause on a charge of second-degree murder, while 21-year-old Justin Gause had a manslaughter charge upgraded to second-degree murder in the death of Gladys Ann Willow, according to the Elmira Star-Gazette.

New York State Police launched an investigation into Willow’s death in May after a blaze torched the home she shared with her grandsons in Steuben County.

It was later determined that Willow died from injuries she sustained in the fire, which investigators say was ignited by the production of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say the brothers made it a point to remove their drug paraphernalia from the home before leaving to buy cigarettes, WETM-TV reported. They never reported the fire to authorities.

The brothers are also facing charges including reckless endangerment, evidence tampering, falsifying business records, and second-degree assault.

Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker told the Star-Gazette that the murder charge doesn’t necessarily show the brothers intended to kill their grandmother but that it carries a greater level of recklessness than manslaughter.

Both men are due in court for arraignment later this month.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)