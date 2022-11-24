BOSTON (WHDH) - A Bruins tradition of giving back to the community on Thanksgiving continued on Thursday, as defenseman Charlie McAvoy teamed up with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and U.S. Senator Ed Markey (D) to carve up turkeys at the Pine Street Inn.

Suiting up with aprons, McAvoy, Markey and Wu, along with State House Ways and Means Chairman Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, helped prepare meals at the facility on Harrison Avenue, which typically serves more than 2,000 traditional holiday dinners on Thanksgiving Day.

“Today is a day of thanksgiving, and we want to make sure that everyone is able to celebrate,” Markey told reporters.

“It makes a big, big difference – I’m really proud of the work that we’ve done over this last year, to take this model and expand it in Boston, and now we just have to keep going,” Wu said, adding that small acts of kindness can mean a great deal in the community.

McAvoy also brought 300 pairs of socks for the homeless, something organizers said is much-needed.

“I just show up and, obviously, to volunteer the time, but it’s so easy and you meet some incredible people,” McAvoy said. “Really, just to be able to share the joy of Thanksgiving with everyone – it’s awesome.”

As community leaders emphasized Thursday, the work does not end on Thanksgiving Day as solving homelessness and helping those affected by it is a year-round mission.

“When someone has a home, when someone doesn’t have to worry about where they’re going to put their head down at night or where they can keep their belongings safely, it makes everything else possible,” Wu said.

Those interested in contributing or assisting Pine Street Inn in their mission can find more info here.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)