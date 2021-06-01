BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk has been fined $5,000 for cross-checking New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield during the team’s Game 2 loss at TD Garden on Sunday night, the NHL announced Wednesday.

The fine is the maximum allowed amount under the collective bargaining agreement, the NHL’s public relations office said in a news release.

The incident occurred at 13:04 of the third period.

Mayfield very slow to get up after being cross-checked in the back of the head by DeBrusk. No penalty called on the play pic.twitter.com/8v2PrQP5VM — NHL Safety Watch (@NHLSafetyWatch) June 1, 2021

Mayfield was slow to get up off the ice after suffering the check to the back of the head.

There was no penalty called on the play.

The second-round playoff series between Boston and New York is currently tied at one game apiece.

