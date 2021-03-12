Bruins go virtual to visit kids at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins made a virtual visit to the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital on Friday.

Three players took over a brand new robot named “Spauldy” so that could hang out with some kids at a safe distance.

Captain Patrice Bergeron said it is always important to make these visits but especially so during the pandemic.

“It’s always a pleasure and something that’s important to us to do,” he said. “And being able to give back to the community and to the people who need it.”

The Bruins and their foundation bought three of the virtual robots and they will be used to make visits to hospitals throughout Boston.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)