BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins hockey is back, and with the new season come new premium suites with new food and drink options, as well as other new retail options throughout TD Garden.

On Tuesday, 24 redesigned spaces will debut, the first of all 83 Boston Garden Society Suites announced to be transformed starting in April.

According to the Bruins, the new spaces will feature signature archways, refined millwork, gold accents, and marble finishes.

“The debut of our newly transformed suites marks the first visible milestone in TD Garden’s $100 million investment and offers a glimpse of the next generation of premium experiences still to come, including our Level 3 event-level clubs,” said Glen Thornborough, President of TD Garden and EVP/COO of the Boston Bruins. “As one of the industry’s leading sports and entertainment venues, we remain focused on setting new standards through innovative amenities, elevated culinary offerings, and exceptional fan experiences that continue to raise the bar – and this season is no exception.”

As for food options, Kelly’s Roast Beef stands on the Level 4 Loge concourse at the JetBlue Runway, and Level 7 Balcony at On Causeway will feature classic roast beef sandwiches and cheese fries. Additionally, New England Clam Chowder has returned to the Level 4 Boston Common stand at Blount’s Clam Shack.

Fans can get a souvenir ice cream goalie mask at the Level 4 Ice Cream Cart at Loge 9 & Causeway Crave at Loge 16, the Level 5 Society Provisions Gelato Stand, and the Level 7 Ice Cream Stand at Balcony 328. These will be available on opening day and later in October. Souvenir reusable straws will be available anywhere that serves soft drinks at the Garden, and souvenir draft beer hockey gloves will also be available later in October.

For more information, you can download the Bruins + TD Garden Mobile App for the latest announcements.

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