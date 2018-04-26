Bruins-Lightning: Dates, start times for second round of NHL playoffs

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins advanced to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Wednesday night with Game 7 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden. They’ll now play the Tampa Bay Lightning starting on Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: Bruins advance with 7-4 win over Maple Leafs in Game 7

Trailing 4-3 in the third period, Boston potted four unanswered goals to send Toronto home for the summer. The Lightning had already been waiting, having bounced the New Jersey Devils in just five games.

Tampa Bay narrowly edged out the Bruins for first place in the Eastern Conference, but Boston did win three of four regular-season meetings.

Here are the dates and start times for each game:

Game 1: Saturday, April 28 at 3:00 p.m. (Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL)

Game 2: Monday, April 30 at 7:00 p.m. (Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL)

Game 3: Wednesday, May 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

Game 4: Friday, May 4 at 7:00 p.m. (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

*Game 5: Sunday, May 6 in Tampa Bay, FL (Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL)

*Game 6: Tuesday, May 8 in Boston, MA (TD Garden, Boston, MA)

*Game 7: Thursday, May 10 in Tampa Bay, FL (Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL)

*Games played only if necessary

