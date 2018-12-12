Bruins players spread holiday cheer, visiting local hospitals

BOSTON (WHDH) - A holiday assist came from the Boston Bruins Wednesday.

The teams took a break from the ice to visit hospitals across the area.

They took time to sign autographs and hand out gifts.

And they say it’s the least they can do to spread some holiday cheer.

“It’s very special. It means a lot to us and we’re happy to be here,” Bruins center Patrice Bergeron said.

Bruins players fanned out across six local hospitals, including Floating Hospital for Children at Tufts Medical Center to sign autographs and give gifts, dressed in holiday garb.

“They laughed at our costumes and our funny hats, and that’s kind of the point. You want to create a good reaction that way,” Bergeron said.

The Bruins are used to being away from home for part of the holiday season.

But for these kids and their parents, spending time in the hospital can be a scary experience.

“Not exactly how we intended to spend our Christmas season, getting ready and stuff like that, so we’ll be very happy if we’re out of here before Christmas,” said Jeffrey Liddle, who was staying at the hospital with his infant son.

Four-year-old Harper Reis was diagnosed with leukemia the day after Thanksgiving.

Her father says she watches the Bruins games with him and she got an autograph from her favorite player, Patrice Bergeron.

“It means a lot just that they take the time out of their busy lives just to come here and make some kids happy,” said Harper’s father, Jeffrey. “That puts a smile on their face and also mine.”

Bruins players did double duty over the last few days, picking out toys from a Wal-Mart in Saugus, and then delivered them in person to families facing big challenges this holiday season.

“It’s a time of the year where we should be able to get together as a community and it’s a perfect time to do so,” said Bergeron.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)