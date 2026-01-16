BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Bruins captain and Hall of Famer Zdeno Chara was nearly speechless when his jersey number 33 was lifted into the rafters at TD Garden Thursday in front of several other Bruins legends and an adoring crowd who chanted “Thank you Chara,” cementing his legacy into team history.

The former defenceman, known affectionately as “Big Zee,” was surrounded by family, friends, and a packed arena of fans as his children helped raise his banner.

“I was getting very emotional, especially when the fans started to chant ‘thank you Chara.’ That was for me, I almost cried right there,” Chara said.

Chara is the thirteenth player in franchise history to have his number retired.

“I think that’s the biggest award for me to see my children, my family during it,” he said.

Chara played for the Bruins for 14 seasons, from 2006 to 2020. The longtime captain was known as a tough, physical player with the fastest slapshot in the NHL. He also helped bring a Stanley Cup Championship to Boston in 2011.

“It’s very simple. Once you win a championship everything gets so much better and greater, and better for everyone,” Chara said. “And the most beautiful things about it, you create, you know, extended families with each other. It’s true, you have bonds, you have friendships that are now sealed forever.”

While his career can be defined by many moments on the ice, Chara’s impact on the organization has been felt in other ways outside the game of hockey.

“I played with him for so long, I’m honored that I got to learn from him for so long and to create a friendship that’s going to last forever,” said Patrice Bergeron, Chara’s former teammate. “To me when I look back at my career, it’s always been what I’ll remember the most is the people I’ve met and what I can take from that. And from my career it’s really the friendship, and the amazing people that made me a better person, and he’s definitely at the top of that list.”

Chara was named the Hockey Operations Advisor and Mentor for the Bruins in September 2025.

Bruins fans said this is a well-deserved honor for one of the greatest players to don the black and gold.

“Watching every game he’s ever played, it’s a sweet ending, that’s what it is — to see his number raised,” said Raffe Khazadian, a Bruins fan.

“It’s just huge not only to the franchise, but it’s huge to all the players who want to play in Boston,” said Craig Lussier, a Bruins fan. “We’ve got plenty of legends here.”

