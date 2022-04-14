BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins will face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic, the National Hockey League announced Wednesday night.

The game will mark the first Winter Classic to be played at Fenway since 2010 when the Bruins defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

The Penguins are principally owned by Fenway Sports Group, which also owns Fenway Park and the Boston Red Sox.

The game will be televised exclusively on TNT in the United States and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

Boston and Pittsburgh are slated to play on Jan. 2, 2023. No start time has been announced.

Ticket information will be released at a later date.

