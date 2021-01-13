Bruins to honor life of Travis Roy by wearing commemorative helmet emblem

FILE— In this April 15, 2015, file photo, former Boston University hockey player Travis Roy poses in his apartment in downtown Boston. Roy, who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first game and went on to be a motivational speaker and advocate for the disabled, has died. He was 45. The BU athletic department confirmed his death in a statement posted on Facebook. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins announced Wednesday that they plan to honor the life and legacy of the late Travis Roy this season by wearing a commemorative “TR24” emblem on their helmets.

Roy, a former Boston University hockey player, was making his debut as a 20-year-old freshman when he was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first game in 1995.

He went on to be a motivational speaker and advocate for the disabled. From his wheelchair, he gave as many as 40 motivational speeches a year.

The Travis Roy Foundation, which he created in 1997, has raised more than $9 million — half for research and half to provide equipment for those with spinal cord injuries.

Roy died in October at the age 45.

“The Boston Bruins are proud to join Boston University this upcoming season in honoring the courageous and inspirational life of Travis Roy,” Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs said. “I am forever grateful for having had the opportunity to call Travis a friend and will never forget the lessons his life’s journey taught us all. Travis’s profound legacy will always be remembered within the Bruins locker room and in hockey rinks across the world.”

The emblem features Travis’ initials and the number 24, which is the number he wore at Boston University.

In a statement, Roy’s parents Brenda and Lee said, “When Travis felt the tap on his shoulder from Coach Parker signaling his turn to take the ice for BU, it was the best moment of his life. Years of hard work and dedication were about to pay off – his lifelong dream was coming true. Twenty years later, the Bruins offered Travis a one-day contract and asked him to drop the ceremonial pregame puck. He was honored and humbled to do so. Fans from around New England were present on both occasions cheering him on. It was their love and support that gave Travis the courage and motivation to move forward under the most difficult of circumstances. Travis never wanted to let these fans down, and, with their support, he lived a life of purpose and impact even he never dreamed possible. We thank BU, the Bruins and sports’ fans throughout New England for loving and supporting our son and the Travis Roy Foundation.”

Apparel featuring the TR24 logo is available for purchase through Boston University, with all proceeds benefitting the Travis Roy Foundation.

