BU grad student hoping to thank strangers who rushed to his aid during seizure

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston University grad student is trying to track down a group of strangers he says helped save his life.

Aaron Horwin was walking down Commonwealth Avenue with two burrito bowls when he suffered a seizure that he says was brought on by the stress of finals week and a missed dose of medicine.

“I was on the phone with my dad and he told me he’s talking to me one second and the next second he hears someone say, ‘Oh my God! That guy just hit his head,” said Horwin. “So, he then called my girlfriend.”

Horwin’s girlfriend rushed downstairs and found three strangers who had stopped to help him.

“When you have a seizure, it’s a little violent, you thrash about. So, he was keeping me from further hurting myself and the others were on the phone with 911,” he said.

As Horwin was transported to the hospital, the strangers gathered up his lost keys, wallet and burrito bowls and escorted his girlfriend back to their apartment.

“It’s a very strange kindness I guess I wouldn’t expect,” he said.

Horwin suffered a concussion when he hit the ground and had to spend a few weeks in the hospital. Now, he says he just wants to thank the people who helped him out.

