FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - It’s not clear if Tampa Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski will suit up on Sunday night in his much-anticipated return to Foxboro.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians announced Friday that Gronkowski will be a “game-time decision” against the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski has been unable to practice this week due to an injury to his ribs that he suffered last week in a loss against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers will be without versatile running back Giovani Bernard, who will be sidelined with a knee injury. Cornerback Jamel Dean has also been ruled out.

