Buddy the Elf surprises Cambridge students with flash mob

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Buddy the Elf visited a school in Cambridge for a lunchtime flash mob.

Local firefighter Brendan Edwards has been spreading holiday cheer the last few weeks, challenging people all over Boston to pillow fights.

Videos of Edwards caught the attention of Gregory Fernandes, a music teacher at Buckingham, Browne, and Nichols.

“I was watching TV one night and I saw Buddy doing his thing and [was] instantly inspired to do something with my students,” Fernandes said.

Fernandes invited Edwards to join his elementary school students as they went over to the middle school to surprise students at lunch.

“These kids definitely did the best,” Edwards said. “Out of Boston, New York, I think I had the most fun with these kids right here.”

The flash mob, a big hit among the students, featured a pillow fight, hot chocolate, bubble blowing, and spreading holiday cheer.

