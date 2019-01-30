(WHDH) — Many football fans are hoping the Super Bowl goes into overtime thanks to a tasty Buffalo Wild Wings incentive.

The restaurant chain is giving away free snack-sized wings if the championship game between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams goes into overtime on Sunday.

Buffalo Wild Wings Chief Marketing Officer Seth Freeman says this will give football fans something to root for even if their team didn’t make the Super Bowl.

“We know fans get a thrill out of having something riding on the outcome of the game, and given the number of overtime games we’ve seen all season, we wanted to up the ante for everyone,” he said.

In order to redeem the deal, customers will have to dine at a Buffalo Wild Wings on Feb. 18 from 4 to 7 p.m.

One order of either traditional or boneless wings will be allowed per person, while supplies last.

FREE WINGS! If LA-New England goes to overtime, we’re giving everyone in America free wings on Feb. 18. LET’S DO THIS! Details: https://t.co/zhwPBRGhCr pic.twitter.com/kq9pm0zLE0 — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) January 23, 2019

