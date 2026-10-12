CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A building in Chelsea was evacuated late Sunday night after a partial collapse left bricks scattered across the sidewalk.

Caution tape could be seen strewn across a section of the sidewalk on Orange Street where debris had collected.

Dozens of residents were evacuated from the building after firefighters arrived at the scene to investigate the cause.

A resident of the building told 7NEWS neighbors were banging on doors to alert others to the collapse.

There were no reported injuries.

Fire officials say the building suffered significant structural damage and residents won’t be allowed back inside.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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