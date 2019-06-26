Burlington committee to address food truck fees

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Officials in Burlington are taking steps to address the fee disparity among food truck vendors in the city.

WCAX-TV reports that the city council on Monday voted in favor of forming a new committee to look at the issue.

City Councilor Adam Roof says vendors on the Church Street Marketplace — a shopping and dining outdoor mall — pay more than $1,000 a year while vendors in less popular spots pay close to $300.

Roof says he wants to “level the playing field” so that vendors pay the same fee no matter where they are located.

But some vendors think that’s unfair. The owner of Green Mountain Grub says he believes food trucks on Church Street should pay a higher fee for being in the busiest area of the city.

