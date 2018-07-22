PITTSBURGH (AP) — A crash involving two buses in downtown Pittsburgh has left more than 20 ballet students injured.

Authorities say the crash happened around 6 p.m. Sunday when one bus rear-ended another bus. Many students have been hospitalized with minor injuries.

The buses were carrying students associated with a summer ballet program at Chatham University.

The students range in age from 12 to 21, and are from multiple states.

