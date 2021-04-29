Busy road in Revere closed after pipe falls from overpass

Revere Police Department

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A busy road in Revere has been closed after a pipe fell from an overpass on Thursday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to the area of Sargent Street near Griffin Street and Jefferson Drive around 9:30 a.m. found a pipe dangling across the travel lanes, according to the Revere Police Department.

A large portion of the pipe appeared to have detached from the overpass, along with black netting.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

It’s not clear when the scene will be cleared.

 

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending