BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Four people were pulled from the water at Sandy Neck Beach in Barnstable on Saturday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a report of four people in distress in the water off Sandy Neck Road around 11:30 a.m. learned that two children were in the water and having difficulty returning to shore due to the current. Additionally, two adults were approximately 100 yards farther offshore and were also having difficulty making their way back to shore.

Two bystanders reportedly swam out and assisted all four individuals safely back to shore.

Members of the West Barnstable Fire Department arrived on scene and evaluated everyone involved.

There were no reported injuries, and no one was transported from the scene.

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