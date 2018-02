(WHDH) — Chocolate lovers have just days left to land their dream job.

Mondelez International, which owns Cadbury, is looking for a taste tester.

It needs four people to sample Cadbury treats and other brands, like Oreo.

They said tasters will only spend 8-hours a week on the job so they don’t get what experts call “palate-fatigue”.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)