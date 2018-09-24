BOSTON (WHDH) - A California man accused of making violent threats against Boston Globe employees in retaliation for the newspaper’s editorial response to political attacks on the media is expected in federal court Monday.

A federal grand jury indicted Robert D. Chain, 68, of Encinco, Calif., last week on seven counts of use of interstate and foreign commerce to transmit a threat to injure another person.

On Aug. 10, the Boston Globe requested that newspaper publications around the country publish a coordinated editorial response to political attacks on the media.

The coordinated editorial response was published on Aug. 16.

Immediately following the announcement, Chain allegedly began making threatening calls to the Boston Globe newsroom, referring to them as “the enemy of the people” and threatening to kill the employees.

He was placed under arrest on Aug. 30.

The seven counts charged in the indictment relate to seven separate threatening calls that Chain allegedly made, United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced.

The charge of making threatening communications in interstate commerce provides for a sentence of no greater than five years, one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

