It was a bold scene on top of a power line pole in Arizona as a lineman squared off with a bear high off the ground.

The bear was clinging to the pole and resisted efforts to get it off.

Werner Neubauer, who has been working as a lineman for 20 years, said he was actually trying to save the bear from being electrocuted.

“It might have looked a little bit mean, but I’m trying to keep it from getting itself killed,” Neubauer said.

Wildlife experts say the bear was likely trying to get away from humans when it climbed the pole.

“You know a black bear, their natural reaction when they get scared is to climb up a tree or climb something and get away,” Neubauer said.

Eventually, the bear made a safe descent, sliding down the pole and walking back into the wild.

While this isn’t an everyday occurrence, Neubauer said this is the third time he’s helped get a bear down from a power pole. He also ran into a bear on a pole in 2021, which prepared him for this encounter.

“Give me a little bit of a hard time, calling me a bear whisperer and stuff,” Neubauer said.

