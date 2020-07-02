Cam Newton says Patriots contract is about respect, not money

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New Patriots quarterback Cam Newton addressed his modest contract on Thursday, writing on Instagram, “This is not about money for me, it’s about respect.”

Newton’s contract with New England reportedly comes with $550,000 in guaranteed money and $6.45 million in incentives and per-game roster bonuses.

Many NFL pundits have spoken out in recent days, questioning why Newton would except a minimum contract, especially after winning an MVP award and earning a Super Bowl berth during a productive decade with the Carolina Panthers.

Current San Fransico 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman tweeted, “How many former League MVPs have had to sign for the min? (Asking for a friend.) just ridiculous. A transcendent talent and less talented QBs are getting 15/16m a year. Disgusting.”

Newton has since set the record straight.

“This is not about money for me. It’s about respect,” Newton wrote in the post. He also included the hashtag #ImBettingItAllOnMe.

