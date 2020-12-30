Cambridge becomes first city in America to put climate warning labels on gas pumps

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge has become the first community in America to put health and environmental warning labels on fuel pumps at gas stations in the city.

The bright yellow stickers warn motorists of the dangers associated with burning gasoline, diesel, and ethanol.

“Burning gasoline, diesel and ethanol has major consequences on human health and on the environment including contributing to climate change,” the stickers read.

Earlier this year, the city passed an ordinance requiring the signs be posted at gas station fuel pumps in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

City officials say they hope the signs will remind drivers to think about climate change and hopefully consider non-polluting options.

Many drivers think the decision to post the hard-to-miss signs is a good move by the city.

“It brings awareness. To see it in front, you know…You’ll maybe think about it more,” one motorist told 7NEWS as she filled her tank.

Massachusetts lost ground in its latest report on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but the state remains on track to meet the 2020 requirement of a 25 percent reduction from 1990 emissions levels.

The state hopes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent from 1990 levels by 2030.

