CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge-based chef is getting ready to represent the Northeast at a special showcase for the United States’ 250th anniversary in Washington D.C. this weekend.

Chef Erin Miller, owner of Urban Hearth in Cambridge, will take part in the Taste of America event, part of the Spirit of Independence Festival hosted by the National Archives Foundation. The three-day immersive event will be a celebration of American history, culture, and community at the National Archives Building, the home of the original Declaration of Independence.

Miller, a James Beard Award finalist, said her four-course menu for the event will feature Northeast cuisine staples, from lobster and dairy, to flavors from Latin and Carribbean cultures. She is one of four chefs representing different regional cuisines, and said she is confident in hers.

“I think our food history is absolutely rich,” Miller said. “You can’t forget that we’re a powerhouse when it comes to the seafood, and the dairy, and all the other things we produce in this region with such care and such craft.”

Miller said she hopes to bring what she creates at Urban Hearth to the festival, and believes gathering for a meal helps build community.

“Coming around the table is probably the most powerful tool we have for bringing people together,” she said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity, a way to communicate with people, kind of, where we live, and the history that makes us who we are.”

Urban Hearth recently moved into a new space at Inman Square in Cambridge.

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