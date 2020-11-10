Cambridge dry ice supplier getting ready to help ship coronavirus vaccine once approved

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A dry ice supplier in Cambridge is getting ready to play a crucial role in delivering a coronavirus vaccine once it gets approved.

Acme Dry Ice owner Marc Savenor says he is replenishing his dry ice supply so his trucks are ready for when a vaccine gets the green light to be distributed.

“We’re part of the supply chain of actually saving lives and shipping the vaccine around the country,” he said. “Dry ice is negative 109 degrees below zero. It’s compressed CO2, which is the main product for shipping the vaccines, which have to be held at minus-80 degrees Celsius, which is negative 109-degree Fahrenheit, so the dry ice is the perfect marriage for the vaccines.”

The company’s preparations come as Pfizer is one step closer to the finish line in the race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine, it’s more than 90 percent effective, which is extraordinary and will play a major role in what the outcome of this is going to be,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease expert, said.

The federal government has invested nearly $2 billion into Pfizer’s vaccine development.

Fauci says the vaccine could be available to some Americans before the end of the year.

