BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cambridge man was arrested on warrants following a three-car crash by the Sagamore Bridge in Cape Cod on Friday morning, authorities said.

Troopers responding to a three-vehicle crash on the Mid-Cape Connector on Route 6 in front of the Market Basket just after 9:30 a.m. found a 2016 Toyota RAV 4, operated by an 18-year-old Cambridge man, a 2014 Volkswagen, operated by a 17-year-old male from Duxbury, and a 2019 Ford F-150, operated by ELIJAH McKINNEY, 18, involved in the crash, according to state police.

The drivers of the Toyota and Volkswagen were transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital — Plymouth for an evaluation of possible minor injuries.

McKinney was determined to be the subject of two warrants and was taken into custody for those warrants, state police said. The warrants are not related to the crash.

Any additional charges sought against any of the operators involved will be provided in a later update, state police added.

The scene cleared around 10:10 a.m.

