CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation continued Thursday as Cambridge police work to track down a man who they say used a knife to rob a spa in Cambridge earlier this month and who may be linked to another spa robbery in Watertown.

Police said the incident in Cambridge happened shortly before 6 p.m. on May 14 when a man walked into a spa on Massachusetts Avenue in the North Cambridge area. Using a knife, police said the man threatened employees and ran off.

One employee tried to stop the man. But when he saw the knife, police said he jumped back and hit the ground, skinning his knee and forearm.

Two days later, a second robbery happened at a spa in Watertown, where a man walked in with a knife and demanded money from workers.

“It really shows the importance of regional coordination with investigations,” said Cambridge police spokesperson Jeremy Warnick. “So, we had ours and then two days later Watertown had a very similar incident.”

“We put two and two together in terms of that these were both spa businesses, the fact that these were both late afternoon, early evening, and the fact that the MO was very similar,” Warnick continued.

Cambridge police shared photos of a man suspected in the North Cambridge robbery, saying he “closely resembles” the suspect in the Watertown robbery.

The man is believed to be about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and in his late 20s or early 30s.

Aneury Brito, who owns “A Barber Shop” close to the Watertown spa that was robbed, spoke to 7NEWS Thursday night.

“We got to get the guy out of the street,” he said. “He’s a menace to society.”

Brito continued, saying business owners have been talking since the recent robbery in Watertown. He said he hopes new images and videos shared in the case might help police track down the robber.

“It’s wild,” he said. “This is crazy. I’ve been here since 2011 and this is the first time something like that happened.”

Cambridge police have asked anyone who sees the man suspected in these incidents to call 911.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Cambridge police.

