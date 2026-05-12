CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Court paperwork revealed new details about the man who is charged with opening fire, hitting two people, and terrorizing drivers and residents on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Monday.

Tyler Brown, 46, is accused of opening fire on officers, people, and vehicles before he was shot and taken down by a Massachusetts State Police trooper and a United States Marine Corps veteran who was in the area.

Brown remained in custody Tuesday morning in the hospital, where he was being treated for gunshot wounds. Two people shot by the suspect are also hospitalized in serious condition.

A state trooper’s report said Brown’s parole officer learned he had been using drugs and was acting erratically after he was released from McLean Hospital in Belmont. Police said Brown had been a patient at the mental health facility until Friday.

The report said that around noon on Monday, a Massachusetts parole officer called Boston police with concerns for Brown, saying he had a FaceTime conversation with him regarding a drug screening. During the conversation, the complaint says Brown shared he had suicidal ideations because of the screening.

The report also said that on the FaceTime call, Brown was waving a rifle around and said, “these people are going to (expletive) pay,” and indicated he did not want to go back to prison.

During another call, the report said “Brown described himself as no longer being Tyler Brown, and said he was now repping his ‘shooter name.'”

The parole officer believed Brown planned to die, and he tried to get Brown’s address in Dorchester as he notified Boston police. Cambridge police were also warned, but Brown had already begun shooting on Memorial Driver when law enforcement officers arrived.

Brown was located on the busy roadway, and eventually taken down after firing more than 50 rounds in the area.

The report said the Marine Corps veteran who helped take Brown down was sitting in traffic when the attack happened. The veteran retrieved his licensed gun he had with him in his car.

A state trooper wrote, “The witness fired all eight rounds from his firearm, and then moved to a tree for cover, telling other people to get back.”

The report goes on to say that the Marine, also a former gun instructor, put his weapon on the ground when he heard police coming. He was not injured, but he was one of dozens of people who had bullet holes in his car.

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