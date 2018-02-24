Cambridge woman dragged by car on Route 16 in Medford

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - MA State Police said a Cambridge woman was dragged a quarter-mile on Route 16 East in Medford near Boston Avenue.

Police said the 23-year-old woman and a 35-year-old Malden man got into a car accident around 8 p.m. on Friday in Somerville. They both pulled over and exchanged information.

According to police, a piece of the woman’s clothing got stuck in the man’s car, causing her to be dragged when he took off from the scene of the crash. MA State Police have not given any other details on why the male driver dragged her for so long without stopping, or whether or not it was intentional.

The woman was able to free herself from the vehicle near the Whole Foods in Medford. She was taken to Boston Medical Center and is said to be recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the man drove himself to the Medford barracks to speak with officers later that evening.

No charges have been filed at this time. MA State Police have not released any other information regarding the situation.

This incident remains under investigation. Stay with 7News for updates.

