Camel and other animals uninjured after fire destroys Holden barn

HOLDEN, Mass. (WHDH) — All of the livestock, including a camel, managed to escape to safety after a fire destroyed a barn in Holden on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to Lilac Hedge Farm on Bond Road at around 12:12 p.m. They spent around two-and-a-half hours battling the flames, which appeared to have sparked in a utility building attached to the barn.

Fire crews from Rutland, Paxton, Barre, Hubbardston, and Oakham assisted at the scene.

Holden fire officials said no people or animals were injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money to cover the damages.

