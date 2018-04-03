Camel, other animals uninjured in Holden barn blaze

A camel at the scene of a barn fire in Holden.

HOLDEN, MA (WHDH) - Fire officials investigating a fire that scorched a barn in Holden Tuesday say all of the livestock — including a camel — managed to escape to safety.

Firefighters responding to Lilac Hedge Farm on Bond Road about 12:12 p.m. spent about two-and-a-half hours battling the blaze, which appeared to have originated in a utility building attached to the barn.

Fire crews from Rutland, Paxton, Barre, Hubbardston, and Oakham assisted at the scene. Firefighters from Sterling and West Boylston provided station coverage.

Holden fire officials said no people or animals were injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

A gofundme page has been set up to raise money to cover the damages.

This is a developing news story, more information will be added as it becomes available.

