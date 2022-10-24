BOSTON (WHDH) - A 42-year-old Canadian man has been arrested in connection with a series of bomb threats made against Boston institutions last month, according to Boston Police.

Police said that, beginning on Sept. 9, a Boston Children’s Hospital received several online bomb threats. Over the next four days, several more threats online were made against the Prudential Center, the Orpheum Theatre, Massachusetts General Hospital and the Boston Public Library. All the threats were similar and all appeared to have originated in Canada based on BPD investigators’ findings.

On Sept. 13, BPD investigators contacted authorities in Peterborough, Canada. Together, they identified the suspect as Joshua Kimble, 42, of Peterborough, Ontario. Police there were granted a warrant for his arrest and a search warrant for his home.

Kimble was arrested on Sept. 26, and awaits trial in Canada while in custody.

Kimble is charged in Canada with 12 counts of Public Mischief, 12 counts of False Information and one count of Failing to Comply with a Probation Order.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)