CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton fire officials responded to a reported gas leak near the intersection of Spring Lane and Chapman Street Thursday morning.

“A preliminary investigation revealed a 2-inch break, and homes along Spring Street have been evacuated,” officials said in a statement. “Crews from Eversource Energy are on the scene.”

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

“This is an active emergency situation,” Canton Fire Chief Jamie Meier said. “Please avoid the area surrounding the intersection of Spring Lane and Chapman Street until we can ensure the area is safe.”

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