CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton man was arrested and charged Wednesday after he allegedly opened a woman’s bedroom window, reached inside, and grabbed her while she was sleeping, Canton Police Chief Michael K. Daniels announced.

Helohim Nedvaldo Francilme, 21, is charged with Breaking and Entering a Building During the Nighttime with Intent to Commit a Felony and Assault and Battery.

Canton police responded to a home on Pond View Road at approximately 2:10 a.m. for a report that someone had opened a bedroom window from outside, called a resident by name, and took off.

“During a preliminary investigation, officers learned that a 21-year-old woman was sleeping when her ankle was grabbed through the open window. She kicked at the person and ran from the room. Officers immediately searched the area,” Canton police said.

According to the criminal complaint, officers spoke with the woman’s father after the incident. “[He] stated, his daughter was asleep or trying to sleep when she was grabbed. [He] stated his daughter started kicking and then ran screaming out of her room. [He] stated his daughter did not see the person because they were holding a flashlight,” the complaint read in part.

Police began patrolling the area when the victim said she recognized the man’s voice as Francilme’s. Francilme was arrested at his home a short time later.

Investigators said Francilme and the victim know each other, but have not spoken in years. Court paperwork showed Francilme attempted to contact the victim on social media about an hour before the incident.

In court, Francilme’s probation officer said he was placed on probation earlier this year for several charges including Breaking and Entering and Assault and Battery on a Family or Household Member.

Francilme was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail and probation detention. He was also ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim.

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