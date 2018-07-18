Canton police arrest middle school break-in suspect

Canton police are looking to identify this person in connection with a school break-in on Sunday. Courtesy Canton Police Department.

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton police arrested a man Wednesday accused of breaking into a Canton Middle School.

Peter Truong, 18, of Canton was charged with two counts of breaking and entering, two counts of trespassing, and malicious destruction following Sunday night’s break-in at Galvin Middle School, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Canton Police Department.

Truong was arraigned Wednesday and is due back in court July 30.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)