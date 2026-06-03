DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Canton Police Sergeant Sean Goode, who has been on paid administrative leave amid allegations of misconduct, has resigned.

Goode testified during the first trial of Karen Read for the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe.

Read was tried twice for the murder and qas acquitted of most charges.

Goode was on the scene in 2022 the night O’Keefe died in a snowstorm outside a home in Canton.

The Canton town administrator said the resignation will not impact an ongoing internal affairs investigation by an outside investigator.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)