CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Communities across Massachusetts have personal connections to someone lost in the September 11 attacks, and Canton is no exception.

On Thursday night, the town remembered all the lives lost on 9/11, including one of its own.

Michael Uliano grew up in Canton and was an Army veteran; he was working for a financial firm in the North Tower of the World Trade Center 25 years ago when Flight 11 crashed into it.

He was 42 years old.

The town unveiled a banner in Uliano’s honor Thursday night at a memorial dedicated to him.

State Senator Paul Feeney reminded those in attendance why it is important to never forget what happened 25 years ago.

“We’re reminded today, 25 years after that tragic day, not just of a cowardly attack on our soil, but of the brave men and women who engaged in decades of sacrifice, fighting, and courage to ensure that such loss will never happen again on our soil,” Sweeney said.

During the ceremony, the names of people killed on 9/11 were read while candles were lit and a wreath was laid.

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