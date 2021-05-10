Capacity increasing in sports arenas as Mass. relaxes more coronavirus restrictions

BOSTON (WHDH) - The roar inside the TD Garden is getting a boost Monday with the Boston Bruins looking forward to having more fans inside the arena.

Large capacity venues, including stadiums, arenas, and ballparks, can now operate at 25 percent capacity under the state’s reopening plan.

Amusement parks, theme parks, and outdoor water parks are permitted to operate at 50 percent capacity.

People across the Bay State are welcoming the new round of relaxed restrictions.

“Looking forward to that obviously looking forward to a packed house whenever it’s I think that’s going to be fun but to have more tomorrow that’s going to mean a lot to a lot of us,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

Singers like Lisa Love can now perform inside with social distancing requirements in place.

“It’s a huge game-changer we haven’t been able to perform live for almost a year and it’s my bread and butter,” she said.

So far, more than 4 million people — nearly 75 percent of the state’s adult population — have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

“This latest progress is obviously good news for all our businesses for our workforce communities,” Baker said as he made way for this next step in his reopening plan.

Road races and other large, outdoor organized amateur or professional group athletic events are permitted to take place with staggered starts and other appropriate safety measures.

