Cape Cod Chips bringing back factory tours

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Cod Chips announced Monday that is bringing back its iconic Hyannis factory tour after nearly two years.

The Town of Hyannis plans to commemorate the reopening by officially making July 25 “Cape Cod Potato Chip Day.”

The revamped tours will spotlight brand new renovations, interactive visitor experiences, and behind-the-scenes opportunities for the whole family, according to the company.

“The brand has been refreshing the tour for nearly two years in order to continue offering new and exciting opportunities for fans who share a love of kettle chips,” Cape Cod Chips said in a press release.

