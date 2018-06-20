Cape Cod couple seeks owner of lost wedding ring

EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Eastham couple is hoping to track down the owner of a wedding ring they found on a Cape Cod Beach over the weekend.

Linda Sassi’s husband Ron was fishing along Coast Guard Beach in Eastham when he looked down and found the ring in the sand.

Sassi says she is hopeful that they will find the ring’s rightful owner.

“If it was my ring, I would want someone to do the same,” she said.

The 14-karat gold man’s ring has a unique design around the band and is inscribed with “August 1972.” It appears the groom’s name is “Derek.”

“I looked at it and I said wow, what a great story this would be if we could reunite this ring with the people who lost it,” she said.

Sassi says she will only turn over the ring if someone can identify the owner.

“If someone comes forward and says, yeah that’s my ring and they know who the other party is, then yes, I’d be happy to send it to them,” she said.

Sassi says she and her husband are determined to find the rightful owner, knowing a small gesture could go a long way.

“The fact that my husband found it on Father’s Day, it’s somebody’s dad that lost this ring,” she said. “If my husband lost his ring, I would feel horrible about that and I would want someone to bring it in.”

Anyone with information about the ring can contact Sassi via Facebook.

