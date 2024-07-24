BREWSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brewster police officer was arrested Wednesday afternoon on child pornography charges, officials said.

Matthew B. Marshall was arrested after his shift by members of the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, according to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office.

Marshall was charged with possession of child pornography, dissemination of child pornography, defacement of real or personal property, unlawful communication of record information, and photos taken outside of first responder’s official duties.

The chief of the Brewster Police Department also suspended Marshall’s license to carry a firearm, took his gun away, and placed him on administrative leave, the DA’s office said.

Marshall is slated to be arraigned Thursday morning in Orleans District Court.

No other information was immediately available.

