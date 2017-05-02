Car believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run found in Boston parking garage

BOSTON (WHDH) — A bicyclist that was struck and seriously injured by a car that fled the scene over the weekend in Boston has died, police say.

Richard Archer, 29, of South Boston, died Tuesday morning, according to police. He was taken to the hospital after he was struck along Commonwealth Avenue in the city’s Back Bay section just after 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Based on surveillance images, police think Archer was struck by a silver Toyota Camry with possibly New York license plates. The car likely had damage to its front end and roof.

Responding to a tip from a security guard, police found a vehicle fitting that description in the nearby Boston Common parking garage on Tuesday morning. The silver sedan had a cracked windshield and front-end body damage.

Boston police told 7News that they are confident that the vehicle found in the underground garage is the car they were searching for. It was found tucked into parking spot up against a wall.

Armed with a search warrant, crime scene investigators processed the vehicle for hours Tuesday morning, taking photos and documenting damage to the car.

The driver that struck the bicyclist has not been identified, but police say the individual will now face motor-vehicle homicide charges.

The car has since been towed from the garage as police continue their investigation.

