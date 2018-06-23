Car bursts into flames after crashing into Lynn home

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - A car burst into flames after crashing into a home in Lynn early Saturday morning.

There is significant damage to both the car and the home, which is located near Eastern Avenue.

Firefighters responding to the scene worked to extinguish the flames before more damage could be done to the structure.

It is not clear if the car went into the home, or if anyone was hurt.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)