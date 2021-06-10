FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into an above-ground pool on Thursday, officials said.

SKY7HD footage showed the severely destroyed pool sitting in the backyard of a Fall River home.

The car was towed away from the scene, authorities said. There has been no word on any injuries sustained in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

