Car crashes into Cotuit post office

COTUIT, Mass. (WHDH)- Crews are investigating after a car crashed into a building in Cotuit Saturday.
Officers responding to 45 School St. at about 5:15 p.m. found a vehicle that had struck the side of the post office and caused heavy damage.
The driver, a 70-year-old woman, refused treatment or transport to a hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
