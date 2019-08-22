Car crashes into electrical pole after police chase in Providence, RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A car crashed into an electrical pole early Thursday morning after a police chase in Providence, Rhode Island.

Providence police say the chase began when an officer heard gunshots and then saw two cars speeding by.

The two cars split up, and the officer followed one of them until it smashed into an electrical pole.

The crash knocked out traffic lights.

Police say two men ran from the car. They were able to arrest one but are still looking for the other

