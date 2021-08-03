BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a fence in Roslindale early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Glendower Road around 1 a.m. found a fence that had been knocked down by a car that sustained front-end damage.

The car was towed away from the scene.

No additional information has been released.

