BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car slammed into a greenhouse at a farm supply store in Bridgewater Thursday afternoon, according to police and the business owner.

Bridgewater police said they received a call reporting the incident at Bridgewater Farm Supply on Plymouth Street shortly before 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they found an SUV stuck inside the greenhouse with its airbags deployed. The business owner said the driver went over a median and straight into the greenhouse.

Police said the driver waited for officers to arrive on scene, and was not injured.

The SUV has since been towed away, and the impacted area has been boarded up.

The store owner said no one was inside the greenhouse at the time of the crash.

“The individual, from what I understand, fell asleep, missed the corner, and just hit the greenhouse,” one employee said. “We all basically just went running toward where the car was to make sure nobody was hurt, and the person was okay, and then the emergency vehicles showed up.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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