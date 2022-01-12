SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a pole, taking down power lines on Route 1 in Saugus early Wednesday morning.
Troopers responding to a reported crash in the area of the Bank of America on Route 1 southbound found that a car had smashed into a pole, according to state police.
Power lines from the pole ended up across the northbound and southbound lanes of Route 1.
State police temporarily shut down Route 1 in both directions but it has since reopened.
The vehicle involved in the crash sustained significant damage.
No additional information has been released.
